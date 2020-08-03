Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.44 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $19.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $25.23.
About Evoqua Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.
