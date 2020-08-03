Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.44 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $19.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $25.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AQUA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

