EVO Payments (EVOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect EVO Payments to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EVO Payments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $22.69 on Monday. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.76 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, Director Mark A. Chancy acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.