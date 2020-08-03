Evertec (EVTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Evertec to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, analysts expect Evertec to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Evertec stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40. Evertec has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $37.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Evertec’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVTC. Raymond James reduced their price target on Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Evertec from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Evertec in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

