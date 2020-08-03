Eugene Shvidler Sells 26,736,072 Shares of Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) Stock

Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) insider Eugene Shvidler sold 26,736,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.69), for a total value of £80,208,216 ($98,705,655.92).

Shares of LON HGM opened at GBX 296 ($3.64) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08. Highland Gold Mining Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 2.26 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 282.20 ($3.47). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 236.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 222.85.

About Highland Gold Mining

Highland Gold Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, consolidation, and development of gold mining projects in Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead. Its Gold Production segment holds 100% interests in the Mnogovershinnoye mine, which is located in the Nikolaevsk area of the Khabarovsk Territory in the far-east of Russia; and the Belaya Gora, which is located in the Khabarovsk region, Russia.

