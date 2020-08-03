Eugene Shvidler Sells 26,736,072 Shares of Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) Stock

Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) insider Eugene Shvidler sold 26,736,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.69), for a total value of £80,208,216 ($98,705,655.92).
Shares of LON HGM opened at GBX 296 ($3.64) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08. Highland Gold Mining Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 2.26 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 282.20 ($3.47). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 236.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 222.85.
