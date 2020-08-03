Etsy (ETSY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Etsy to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Etsy has set its Q2 2020

Persons that wish to listen to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Etsy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Etsy stock opened at $118.38 on Monday. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $118.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 194.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.68.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.05.

In other news, General Counsel Jill Simeone sold 25,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $2,051,350.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 9,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $1,090,395.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,958.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,901 shares of company stock worth $25,487,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

