E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETFC. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.61.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.93. E*TRADE Financial has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.27.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter valued at about $948,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.