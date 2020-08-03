E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETFC. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.61.
Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.93. E*TRADE Financial has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter valued at about $948,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
About E*TRADE Financial
E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.
