Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

NYSE ETH opened at $11.84 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The company has a market cap of $307.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47.

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,944,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,074,338.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.