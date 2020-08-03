Essential Utilities (WTRG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Essential Utilities to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.53-1.58 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.53-1.58 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.19 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:WTRG opened at $45.35 on Monday. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTRG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $136,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

