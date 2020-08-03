Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%.

ETRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Karam acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $364,950.00.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

