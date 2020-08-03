Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Increased to C$91.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$60.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. National Bank Financial raised Equitable Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Equitable Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 17th.

TSE EQB opened at C$77.53 on Thursday. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$44.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$121.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$77.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.05.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.04 by C($1.34). The firm had revenue of C$124.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 12.1000005 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 12.91%.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,500 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.71, for a total value of C$181,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,144,852.92.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

