Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $835.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Equinix from $745.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $765.16.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $785.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Equinix has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $787.70. The company has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $714.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $653.86.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total value of $662,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,884.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total transaction of $916,576.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,197,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,707. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equinix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,370,000 after acquiring an additional 143,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 8.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,389,000 after purchasing an additional 134,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equinix by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,860,000 after purchasing an additional 117,753 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 20.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,896,000 after buying an additional 206,455 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,177,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,609,000 after buying an additional 45,971 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

