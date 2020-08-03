Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Increased to $883.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $754.00 to $883.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $835.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $745.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $765.16.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $785.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $714.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $653.86. Equinix has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $787.70. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 136.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In related news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total transaction of $916,576.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,197,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,041 shares of company stock worth $3,437,707. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Equinix by 2,166.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

