EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Position Lowered by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 402,341 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Capital International Investors raised its stake in EOG Resources by 28.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,980,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,435,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,740 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 247.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,361,174 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $155,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,099,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,120 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in EOG Resources by 62.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,676 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $204,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.84.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $46.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.93. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

