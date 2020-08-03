Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ESGR opened at $167.95 on Thursday. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $94.58 and a 12-month high of $213.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 258.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.16.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($15.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.71 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 36.46%.

In other news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $494,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

