Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Short Interest Up 17.9% in July

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 388,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $16.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Enova International has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $484.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.76. Enova International had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $253.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enova International will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enova International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Maxim Group cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 49,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 83,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.