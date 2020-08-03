Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Short Interest Up 17.9% in July

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 388,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $16.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Enova International has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $484.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.98.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.76. Enova International had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $253.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enova International will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 49,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 83,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.
