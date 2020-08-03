Endo International (ENDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.40. Endo International had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 91.00%. The company had revenue of $820.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Endo International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENDP opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31. Endo International has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $799.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENDP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.43.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

