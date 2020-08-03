Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EXK. B. Riley initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.35.

EXK stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.79.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,453,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $962,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 276,030 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 124,203 shares during the period. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

