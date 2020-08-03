Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.6-8.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.87 billion.Emcor Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $68.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average of $68.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Emcor Group has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $93.54.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emcor Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on EME. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emcor Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sidoti raised shares of Emcor Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Emcor Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.33.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.