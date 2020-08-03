Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter.

EARN opened at $11.05 on Monday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $136.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $384,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 192,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,646 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EARN. TheStreet downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

