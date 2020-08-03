Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ELVT. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $5.50 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Elevate Credit from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.75 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.42.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. Elevate Credit has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $82.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 3.35.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELVT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 85,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 27,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 32,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

