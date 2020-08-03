Element Solutions (ESI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Element Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

ESI opened at $10.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

Separately, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.