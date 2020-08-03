Ecopetrol (EC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Ecopetrol to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. On average, analysts expect Ecopetrol to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Several analysts have commented on EC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.