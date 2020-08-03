eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $574,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of eBay by 9.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 221,741 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after buying an additional 19,896 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 132,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

