East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded East West Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $51.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 445,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 54,272 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,587,000 after acquiring an additional 200,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.