E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.90 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.12) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EOAN. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($11.80) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC set a €11.90 ($13.37) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($11.91) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. E.On has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.39 ($11.67).

EOAN stock opened at €9.94 ($11.16) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €10.13 and its 200 day moving average is €9.81. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.53) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.13).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

