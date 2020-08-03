E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.90 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.12) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EOAN. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($11.80) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC set a €11.90 ($13.37) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($11.91) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. E.On has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.39 ($11.67).

EOAN stock opened at €9.94 ($11.16) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €10.13 and its 200 day moving average is €9.81. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.53) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.13).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

