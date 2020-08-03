DZ Bank Boosts AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target to GBX 7,500

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its target price hoisted by DZ Bank from GBX 7,300 ($89.84) to GBX 7,500 ($92.30) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. DZ Bank currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AZN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,200 ($113.22) to GBX 9,300 ($114.45) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Securities downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a reduce rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 8,100 ($99.68) to GBX 7,600 ($93.53) in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($110.76) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,780 ($108.05) to GBX 9,100 ($111.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($73.84) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,392.22 ($103.28).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,530 ($104.97) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion and a PE ratio of 52.11. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 83.80 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,537.09 ($117.37). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,583.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,938.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a GBX 69.60 ($0.86) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 131.95%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.