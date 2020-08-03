Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.07). Dyadic International posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 523.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of DYAI opened at $8.68 on Friday. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYAI. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the first quarter worth $273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

