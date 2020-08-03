DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €32.40 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($36.40) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €27.10 ($30.45) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €34.95 ($39.27).

Get DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA alerts:

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €31.84 ($35.77) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.91. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 12-month low of €16.75 ($18.82) and a 12-month high of €39.99 ($44.93).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.