Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DPM. CIBC upped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. M Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.38.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE DPM opened at C$10.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.63. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.20 and a twelve month high of C$10.14.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$203.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.7292074 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is -13.61%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.