Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($28.09) price objective on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($25.84) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duerr currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €27.13 ($30.48).

Duerr stock opened at €23.22 ($26.09) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.31. Duerr has a 1-year low of €15.72 ($17.66) and a 1-year high of €32.90 ($36.97). The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

