Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,334 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,405,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after acquiring an additional 46,749 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NetScout Systems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,786,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,992,000 after acquiring an additional 280,267 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,612,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,805,000 after buying an additional 165,600 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,564,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 11,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $283,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $155,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NTCT opened at $25.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.05.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $183.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.10 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

