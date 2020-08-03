Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,423,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,234,000 after buying an additional 718,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $79,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 47.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,969,000 after buying an additional 384,127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,764,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $29,113,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MOH opened at $184.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $196.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.50.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total value of $311,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Cfra upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

