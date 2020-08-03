Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 31,091 Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 31,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,776,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,105,000 after acquiring an additional 94,442 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,231,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,504,000 after buying an additional 632,557 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,216,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,908,000 after buying an additional 758,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,758,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 441,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,266,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,283,000 after acquiring an additional 79,535 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of HCSG opened at $26.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $31.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

