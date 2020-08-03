Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,959,000 after buying an additional 1,239,186 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,077,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,902,000 after acquiring an additional 120,143 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,540,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,342 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,293,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,472,000 after buying an additional 59,369 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $116.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

