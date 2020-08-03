Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,801 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Gibraltar Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 20.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth $275,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

ROCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

ROCK stock opened at $51.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.37. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.03 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

