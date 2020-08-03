Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,858,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Acuity Brands by 62.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 15.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at $14,572,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 330,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

NYSE AYI opened at $99.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $143.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $776.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.61 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.