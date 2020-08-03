Duality Advisers LP Makes New $941,000 Investment in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 98,169 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of Covanta as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the fourth quarter worth about $2,597,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Covanta by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.60 and a beta of 1.24. Covanta Holding Corp has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $17.97.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.27 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. On average, analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 457.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $58,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,567 shares in the company, valued at $132,685.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

