Duality Advisers LP Makes New $898,000 Investment in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Paper by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,497,000 after buying an additional 526,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,715,000 after buying an additional 290,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in International Paper by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,454,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,944,000 after acquiring an additional 574,692 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in International Paper by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,818,000 after acquiring an additional 136,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 19,224.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,036,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,832 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IP. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

International Paper stock opened at $34.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.30. International Paper Co has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $47.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.