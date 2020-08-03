Duality Advisers LP Makes New $887,000 Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,361.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.73.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $27.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.81. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 48.75%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $348,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $509,010.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

