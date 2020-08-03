Duality Advisers LP Makes New $865,000 Investment in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Sinclair Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6,142.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $51.88.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.31. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBGI. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.11.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.