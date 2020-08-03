Duality Advisers LP Makes New $679,000 Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in BorgWarner by 20.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 26,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

In other news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $623,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,711.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,935 shares of company stock worth $2,888,093 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

