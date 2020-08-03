Duality Advisers LP Makes New $632,000 Investment in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 84.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 49.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 17.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth about $232,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COLB. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.99. Columbia Banking System Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $159.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $87,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,737.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,587 shares of company stock valued at $127,004. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.