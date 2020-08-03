Duality Advisers LP Makes New $553,000 Investment in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNTA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,646,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $59,053,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,175,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,308 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,531,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,217,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,520,000 after acquiring an additional 933,884 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNTA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 51,354 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,815,363.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,782.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $86,756.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,981.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 215,176 shares of company stock worth $7,091,801 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $29.49 on Monday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. The company had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. Research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

