Duality Advisers LP Invests $627,000 in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in FirstCash by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCFS stock opened at $57.64 on Monday. FirstCash Inc has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.88.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. Wedbush lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

