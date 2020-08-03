Duality Advisers LP Invests $537,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Waters by 199.4% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $1,470,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Waters by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Waters by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in shares of Waters by 5.0% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 2,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $213.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.99. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.83.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.22.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

