Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 3,892 AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 94.0% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,824,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $153.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.79 and a 200 day moving average of $175.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.79. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

