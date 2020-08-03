Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 3,382 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,382 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total transaction of $620,606.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,458,644.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.80, for a total transaction of $12,141,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $9,094,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 298,102 shares of company stock valued at $82,576,787. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.81.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $272.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $165.23 and a one year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

