Duality Advisers LP Buys New Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGT opened at $112.03 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $183.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Charles W. Pollard bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 95,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $11,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,749,362 shares in the company, valued at $335,422,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $819,030. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

