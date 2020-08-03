Duality Advisers LP Buys New Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,988 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.07% of MicroStrategy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MSTR opened at $123.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $110.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.23 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 5.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSTR. Citigroup boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.