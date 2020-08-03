DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DSPG. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DSP Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.
NASDAQ DSPG opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. DSP Group has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $18.77.
In other news, CFO Dror Levy sold 30,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $501,537.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $308,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,492 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in DSP Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DSP Group during the first quarter worth $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in DSP Group by 27.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DSP Group by 920.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in DSP Group during the first quarter worth $145,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DSP Group Company Profile
DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.
