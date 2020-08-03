DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DSPG. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DSP Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get DSP Group alerts:

NASDAQ DSPG opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. DSP Group has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dror Levy sold 30,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $501,537.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $308,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,492 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in DSP Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DSP Group during the first quarter worth $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in DSP Group by 27.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DSP Group by 920.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in DSP Group during the first quarter worth $145,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.